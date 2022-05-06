Extremely Important: The Extended Time has Ended 05/09/2022

Today is one of the most valuable and important information Pastor Stan can share! We take a look at Maurice Sklar's vision of "The Courtroom of Heaven" and tie it together with a dream from Vicky Parnell, also about the Courtroom of Heaven. Our Extended time of Grace that God has given us has been revoked. It has ended, and we are heading to judgement and the tribulation because we have not turned back to Jesus. The time for America to fall has now been set.0:00 Extremely Important03:15 “The Time of Grace shall be Extended”15:10 Stand in the Evil day and Overcome18:33 A Word from Heaven’s Court30:28 One Hour = 7 Years40:42 The Three Scrolls46:35 Joseph’s Kitchen49:46 Poison in the WaterVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112