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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 13 October 2020
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31 views • October 13, 2020
Need to Know (12 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Coney Barrett hearings begin, displays the 21st century perfect family. Dems attempt to demonize Coney Barrett, judo flip hearings to make about Obamacare. Putin says Biden a good fit for communism in Newsweek. Portland rioters topple statues of Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. Trump defends Covid record--tests negative! Biden dashes mask free at few attendees for Ohio rally. NBA championship ratings down 70%--Lebron James is no king. Trust in election accuracy at record low! Why has no scientist actually found the pandemic virus? Bill Gates wants to round up Anti-Vaxxers. Anti-vaxxers want Gates hanged! Pelosi attracts ire of Kirstie Alley. Black truck driver tells BLM he’s blacker than them. Great Barrington Declaration!
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