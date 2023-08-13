Create New Account
Prophecy Update: The Dog Wagging The Tail
gocephas
Donate
Published 20 hours ago

This video is by Pastor J.D.Farag and starts with this well-known phrase: 'the tail wagging the dog' from a prophetic perspective of Bible prophecy. The tail wagging the dog is understood of something less important that dominates a situation which results in role reversal. Another definition of this carries with it the idea of something important or powerful being controlled by something less. It might seem that I'm painting prophecy with a broad brush. I'm likening the world to the tail and the church to the dog. The reason being is that the roles have been reversed with the world influencing the church instead of the church influencing the world. This is a prophecy by the way that in the last days this is what would happen. This is what condition of the church would be. Mirrored  

Keywords
gospelprophecyj d farag

