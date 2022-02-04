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If You Don't The KJV You Don't Have The Holy Ghost - The Original King James Only
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66 views • February 04, 2022
The Holy Ghost - the original King James Only
The Holy Ghost is named in 89 verses in the KJV but 90 times total - Acts 19:2 is 2x. Interesting thing about this verse: It is from the book of Acts account of the apostle Paul's encounter with a group of "about twelve" men in Ephesus who knew only "John's baptism" - they had never heard "whether there be any Holy Ghost". Which is exactly what happens to users of so-called modern-versions. (Acts 19:1-4, 5-7)
source: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2018/09/if-you-do-not-have-king-james-bible-you.html
The Holy Ghost is named in 89 verses in the KJV but 90 times total - Acts 19:2 is 2x. Interesting thing about this verse: It is from the book of Acts account of the apostle Paul's encounter with a group of "about twelve" men in Ephesus who knew only "John's baptism" - they had never heard "whether there be any Holy Ghost". Which is exactly what happens to users of so-called modern-versions. (Acts 19:1-4, 5-7)
source: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2018/09/if-you-do-not-have-king-james-bible-you.html
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