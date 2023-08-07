SENTIENT Content A.I. and The Communist Technocratic Revolution

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Links Used in Making This Video (In No Particular Order) ⬇️

1. The King James Bible - https://biblehub.com/kjv/genesis/1.htm



2. Google Engineer on His Sentient AI Claim - https://youtu.be/kgCUn4fQTsc

3. This AI says it's conscious and experts are starting to agree. w Elon Musk - https://youtu.be/xvNvj7ku5pY

4. What is the human soul, according to the Bible? - https://www.compellingtruth.org/human-soul.html

5. AI System Itself Explains Dangers of When Antichrist Controls AI - https://youtu.be/HtPUmtkw3UM

6. Farage Tells Breitbart we are on the Verge of Banks Running ‘Word Checks’ on Customers Social Media - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/08/04/farage-to-breitbart-on-verge-of-banks-running-social-media-checks

7. Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

8. Here Is The Sound Bite From the Unemployment "Hearing" 😂 With Libtarded Santander Bank and the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment - https://t.me/APFGAC/17100

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac



Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!