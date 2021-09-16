BEST KEPT SECRET, GLOBALIST POWER STRUCTURE W/ SEAN STONE

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Director, writer, and actor Sean Stone, joins the program to discuss his latest documentary series "Best Kept Secret". We discuss what motivated him to produce this much needed series on pedophilia, human trafficking and our world's power structures. I also ask what are the most important elements that people need to know. He shares his background growing up in Hollywood and how his experiences has shaped his mission today. You can learn about his work and watch the series at https://www.seanstone.info/bestkeptsecret
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do you trust me" by Michael Vignola: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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