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Understanding the Current COVID Shot with Erin Chamerlik
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150 views • May 06, 2021
Why is this NOT a vaccine? The science-made-simple version with helpful slides.
Why is this experimental gene therapy being rolled out to millions of people when it is untested. What is happening after people get the shot?
Presented by Erin Chamerlik, MS, nutrition educator.
Get Better Wellness
GetBetterwellness.com
Why is this experimental gene therapy being rolled out to millions of people when it is untested. What is happening after people get the shot?
Presented by Erin Chamerlik, MS, nutrition educator.
Get Better Wellness
GetBetterwellness.com
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