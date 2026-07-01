The Mission to Prove Noah's Ark, an interview with Lauren Witzke

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Could physical evidence of Noah's Ark change how the world views the Bible? This fascinating mission explores archaeological discoveries in Turkey, aiming to uncover tangible evidence of the Great Flood and inspire both believers and skeptics to examine one of history's most debated biblical accounts.
#NoahsArk #BibleHistory #Archaeology #Faith #GreatFlood #BiblicalEvidence #History #Truth
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