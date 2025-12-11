BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Patrick Byrne Revealed That He Has Worked As A High-Level CIA
Diane Sosen
Diane Sosen
583 followers
Follow
104 views • 21 hours ago

DEEP STATE BOMBSHELL: Billionaire CEO Patrick Byrne Has Exclusively Revealed That He Has Worked As A High-Level CIA Operative For Over 30 Years!. Byrne Is So Disgusted With The Deep State's Attempts To Sabotage The New Administration That He Made The Decision To Go Rogue & To Publicly Defect To The American People, So That He Can Raise The Alarm & Expose The Treasonous Constellation Of Countries / Organizations Threatening To Kill The American Republic In This FULL MUST-WATCH/SHARE Interview, Patrick Reveals Never Before Known Details Of Cuban & Venezuelan Deep Penetration Into The US Government, How John Brennan Is The Real Director Of The CIA, And MUCH MORE!

irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerpatrick byrneklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeedr kirk elliot
