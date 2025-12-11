Patrick Byrne Revealed That He Has Worked As A High-Level CIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEEP STATE BOMBSHELL: Billionaire CEO Patrick Byrne Has Exclusively Revealed That He Has Worked As A High-Level CIA Operative For Over 30 Years!. Byrne Is So Disgusted With The Deep State's Attempts To Sabotage The New Administration That He Made The Decision To Go Rogue & To Publicly Defect To The American People, So That He Can Raise The Alarm & Expose The Treasonous Constellation Of Countries / Organizations Threatening To Kill The American Republic In This FULL MUST-WATCH/SHARE Interview, Patrick Reveals Never Before Known Details Of Cuban & Venezuelan Deep Penetration Into The US Government, How John Brennan Is The Real Director Of The CIA, And MUCH MORE!