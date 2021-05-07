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Brandy McFadden A Mother Of 3 Was Paralyzed From The Shoulders Down Within 24 Hours After Her 2nd Pfizer C0VlD Shot
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1182 views • May 07, 2021
We have to wonder how many terrible incidents like this have taken place with people who have made the poor decision of taking the Covid vaccination. No doubt these incidents are greatly under reported not to mention how many deaths have also occurred from the vaccine. It's interesting how the vaccine manufacturer says the bad reaction is unrelated to their vaccine.... yeah right!
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