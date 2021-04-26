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RACE TO DAVOS: TEAM BIDEN LAUNCHES GREAT RESET | REMNANT TV
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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110 views • April 26, 2021
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Hungarian Newspaper on Davos: https://visegradpost.com/en/2021/03/01/davos-era-neocommunism/

In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt addresses the following:

- Greta Thunberg admits that while inciting climate panic at Davos, she was being metaphorical…not scientific.
- Michael’s been talking about it for over a year, and this week Team Biden launched The Great Reset with a little help from Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg.
- How are unelected officials such as John Kerry and Tony Fauci helping Biden hand the US over to champagne-guzzling billionaires at Davos?
- Racism in the America: A national crisis, or a national PSY-OP?
- Racist Pro Sports: Brett Favre says it wasn’t racist when he played football. So, what happened?
- CNN’s Public Enemy Number One: The Black American conservative.
- A massive sign of hope: Restored to all her traditional glory, Notre Dame de Paris will reopen in 2024. Michael says: “I told you God wins in the end!”

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