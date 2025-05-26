The Used’s Jepha Howard - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 573

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jepha Howard, bassist of the rock band, The Used, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the band's "25 Year Anniversary Tour." The Used is currently supporting their newest album, MEDZ.





Fodera Emperor II Elite 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLXj4d

Fodera Custom P/J 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyAZXo

F Bass BN5 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raeq65

Darkglass Microtubes X Pre-Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOQ1Bn

Darkglass Vintage Deluxe Pre-Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1J5VD

Electro-Harmonix Micro POG Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKo4zr

Electro-Harmonix Bassballs Nano Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19oMqa

ISP Decimator - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxRvra

MXR Smart Gate - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6JvkQ

TC Electronic PolyTune 3 Noir Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOLezO

Trickfish Bullhead 1K Bass Amp - https://www.trickfishamps.com/shop/bullhead-1k/

Orange OB1-500 Bass Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmovP4

Monster Power PRO 2500 PowerCenter Conditioner - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/o4Pg2n

DR Pure Blues (.045–.130) Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09XMrP

Trickfish 410 Cabinets - https://www.trickfishamps.com/shop/tf410/

BackBeat Bass Monitor - https://getbackbeat.myshopify.com/products/backbeat-g2





Film Date - April 26, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Bass Guitars

09:38 Amps & Cabinets

12:44 Pedalboard





