The Used’s Jepha Howard - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 573

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jepha Howard, bassist of the rock band, The Used, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the band's "25 Year Anniversary Tour." The Used is currently supporting their newest album, MEDZ.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fodera Emperor II Elite 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLXj4d
Fodera Custom P/J 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyAZXo
F Bass BN5 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raeq65
Darkglass Microtubes X Pre-Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOQ1Bn
Darkglass Vintage Deluxe Pre-Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1J5VD
Electro-Harmonix Micro POG Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKo4zr
Electro-Harmonix Bassballs Nano Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19oMqa
ISP Decimator - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxRvra
MXR Smart Gate - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6JvkQ
TC Electronic PolyTune 3 Noir Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOLezO
Trickfish Bullhead 1K Bass Amp - https://www.trickfishamps.com/shop/bullhead-1k/
Orange OB1-500 Bass Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmovP4
Monster Power PRO 2500 PowerCenter Conditioner - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/o4Pg2n
DR Pure Blues (.045–.130) Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09XMrP
Trickfish 410 Cabinets - https://www.trickfishamps.com/shop/tf410/
BackBeat Bass Monitor - https://getbackbeat.myshopify.com/products/backbeat-g2
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 26, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH THE USED:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/TheUsed
Instagram - https://instagram.com/theused
Twitter - https://twitter.com/WeAreTheUsed
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:30 Bass Guitars
09:38 Amps & Cabinets
12:44 Pedalboard
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:30Bass Guitars
09:38Amps & Cabinets
12:44Pedalboard