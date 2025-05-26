BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Used’s Jepha Howard - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 573
The Used’s Jepha Howard - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 573
Premieres 05/29/25, 06:08 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jepha Howard, bassist of the rock band, The Used, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the band's "25 Year Anniversary Tour." The Used is currently supporting their newest album, MEDZ.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fodera Emperor II Elite 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLXj4d

Fodera Custom P/J 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyAZXo

F Bass BN5 5-String Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raeq65

Darkglass Microtubes X Pre-Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOQ1Bn

Darkglass Vintage Deluxe Pre-Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1J5VD

Electro-Harmonix Micro POG Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKo4zr

Electro-Harmonix Bassballs Nano Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19oMqa

ISP Decimator - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxRvra

MXR Smart Gate - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6JvkQ

TC Electronic PolyTune 3 Noir Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOLezO

Trickfish Bullhead 1K Bass Amp - https://www.trickfishamps.com/shop/bullhead-1k/

Orange OB1-500 Bass Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmovP4

Monster Power PRO 2500 PowerCenter Conditioner - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/o4Pg2n

DR Pure Blues (.045–.130) Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09XMrP

Trickfish 410 Cabinets - https://www.trickfishamps.com/shop/tf410/

BackBeat Bass Monitor - https://getbackbeat.myshopify.com/products/backbeat-g2


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 26, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE USED:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/TheUsed

Instagram - https://instagram.com/theused

Twitter - https://twitter.com/WeAreTheUsed


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Bass Guitars

09:38 Amps & Cabinets

12:44 Pedalboard


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


digital tour busgear mastersthe usedthe used digital tour busthe used gear mastersthe used geargear the usedthe used rigrig the usedthe used interviewinterview the usedthe used bandthe used musicjepha howard bassistjepha howard bass guitarjepha howard bass playerjepha howard musicianjepha howardthe used bassistthe used bass guitarthe used bass playerthe used musicianthe used emo rockthe used rockthe used alternative rock
00:00Introduction

00:30Bass Guitars

09:38Amps & Cabinets

12:44Pedalboard

