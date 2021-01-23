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Self Sovereignty, Communities as Social paradigm shift; Here's forecast until mid 2023? (Full show)
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742 views • January 23, 2021
January 2021 showed to the masses how much control we gave away; this is the great awakening - Now as in Aquarius season and we could see more clearly steps ahead to where society is going and how to achieve success; on the same time it will push you to claim your self sovereignty to break free from injustice old structures in order to find and connect with better wires that will provide you good future.
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