CONSPIRACY THEORY YOU SAY? LOOKS LIKE A CRACK HEAD TO ME..

About Crack Abuse

Crack—the smokable, freebase form of cocaine—was first introduced to the market in the late 1970s and quickly decimated inner city neighborhoods for much of the 1980s and 1990s.

The cheap cost of this drug makes it accessible even to the poorest addicts, and this may help explain why crack can destroy lives so quickly.Immediate Effects and Adverse Effects of Crack Use



Crack is so immediately addictive that many addicts have even theorized that it was developed and disseminated as part of a government conspiracy.



It is a central nervous system stimulant, which means that it speeds up activity in your brain. Of course, this doesn't mean crack makes you smarter; instead, it just makes you feel smarter, and this false sense of confidence can lead to a host of problematic and dangerous choices. Some of the other immediate effects of crack use include:



Insomnia and disturbing dreams.

Difficulty sleeping.

Aggression, anxiety, and paranoia.

Inflated sense of self-confidence.

Feelings of invincibility.

Feelings of euphoria.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Loss of appetite.

Panic attacks.

A “creepy-crawly” sensation on the skin (known technically as formication, a word derived from the Latin for ‘ant’, as stimulant abusers frequently report feeling like bugs are crawling on and under the skin).Long-Term Effects



Most crack users begin using the drug because of its pleasant short-term effects. There's no denying that the first few doses of crack are often intensely pleasurable, but these side effects quickly give way to the more troubling and dangerous long-term effects of the drug:



Damaged skin and teeth.

Multiple organ injury, including muscular breakdown (rhabdomyolysis) and kidney damage.

Chronic cardiovascular issues such as congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, strokes and heart attack.

New or worsening mental health symptoms.

Infertility, loss of libido, impotence, and other forms of sexual dysfunction.

Malnutrition.

Concomitant crack and alcohol abuse has been linked with the exacerbation of oral lesions, sometimes leading to cancer.

Coma, seizures, and sudden death.

Pregnancy complications.



Crack addiction is itself a disease that begins with mild to moderate cravings. Over time, these cravings can overtake your life, causing you to neglect that which matters most to you.Cravings



As your chemical dependency gets stronger, the intensity of cravings increases.

Most people begin using crack to get a quick high or a relief from the stress of everyday life. But from your very first use, your body begins changing in response to the drug.



Cravings may be relatively minor at first, but when stress kicks in, the cravings can become intense. Over time, as your chemical dependency gets stronger, the intensity of craving increases.