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The rise of the NWO ( this will be coming worldwide)
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271 views • December 14, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have a video from Australia to share, the NWO is rising and coming to a city near you soon
Here is the original video https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yoWGDu6qyuQ
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as only he can save us from this evil agenda
Here is the original video https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yoWGDu6qyuQ
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as only he can save us from this evil agenda
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