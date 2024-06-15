© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Hoffman explains why the term Judeo-Christian is an Oxymoron giving sourced material as proof. "Christendom existed for 1494 years before the term 'Judaism' was even coined." Judaism started to be created by the Jews who rejected Jesus after the destruction of the temple in Jerusalem after 70 AD. They had what they called the "Oral Law" which they collected and then created a book called "The Mishnah", which was the start of the Talmud. For more information on topics like these see my website here: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon-expo