RT News - February 4 2025 9AM GMT

February 4, 2025

rt.com





As the Trump White House cracks down on USAID, we look at how the notorious agency has been spending billions on sowing chaos around the world under the guise of humanitarian help. The militants in the DR Congo offer a humanitarian ceasefire, in the wake of devastating battles for a key city in the central African nation. Locals gather at a cemetery in the West Bank to mourn loved ones, as Israel steps up its deadly assault on that part of Palestinian territory - launched after the Gaza ceasefire began.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/