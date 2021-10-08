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Prof. Edward J Steele Molecular Immunologist speaks out on why these jabs can never work
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183 views • October 08, 2021
Prof. Edward J Steele Molecular Immunologist speaks out on why these jabs can never work and we have all achieved herd immunity anyway! I will pin this and leave it for a few months because this is a message that everybody needs to hear. Personally I want the UK government arrested! The Australian gov have to go too, especially dictator Dan!
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