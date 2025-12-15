Eat My Dust V2

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music







verse



If you're not helping me win, you're a bump in my road



If you're not supporting my goals, You're drilling holes in my boat



Excuse me if my sunlight gets in your eyes



You can't hide your anger, when I rise.....





Chorus



Eat My Dust, Watch Me Roll



I've been so down, Up is the only way I go



I've done my work, I've paid my dues



And when I finally win



Its hasta la vista......... for you







Verse



I don't have time for people who hold me back



I don't have time for those who never clap



All those years my support for you was true



Now that I need your help, where are you?





[guitar solo]



Chorus



Eat My Dust, Watch Me Roll



I've been so down, Up is the only way I go



I've done my work, I've paid my dues



And when I finally win



Its hasta la vista





Eat My Dust, Watch Me Roll



I've been so down, Up is the only way I go



I've done my work, I've paid my dues



And when I finally win



Its hasta la vista......... for you





