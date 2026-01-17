🚨 They’re Coming After Your Parental Rights 🚨





A shocking video is making the rounds: a politician openly pushing that kids as young as 13 should be able to make life-altering decisions about gender changes—without parental consent or even notification.





Their brains aren't even fully developed, and they’re being targeted with manipulation and profit-driven agendas. These decisions are irreversible, and countless young people are now coming forward with regret.





Parents must stand up and protect their children. If we don't fight back, we lose the right to guide and safeguard the next generation.





