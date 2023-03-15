P.2 Marvel with me at turmeric’s ability to lay dormant, in bone dry, hot potted soil, in Perth MVI_0393-4merged

I am marvelling at the ability of turmeric, Curcuma longa, to lay dormant through Perth’s hot and dry summers, in unforgiving sand, and wake up, when watered, 7 to 8 months after dying off above-ground in our early to mid-winters. I cannot overestimate the value of turmeric in your survival garden, if you have the climate to grow it. Or try a pot indoors by a window sill if your growing season is too short. And this gift from nature also produces delightful flowers, to add to its long list of health and medicinal benefits.

