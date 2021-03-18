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Prevent & Treat COVID in Spite of the WHO: Kenya Catholic Doctors Warn of Danger
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365 views • March 18, 2021
Early detection, early treatment, Ivermectin and vitamins as prophylaxis can PREVENT deaths. Early implementation of the Zelenko Protocol with HCQ can effectively treat Covid19.
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