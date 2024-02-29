So Called Left Wing Democrats - Unable to Stop the Genocide in Gaza, unable to Stop the CIA bringing down Govt's, but Stands Up for a Drug Addict who Hires Prostitutes, Launders $$$ for Ukraine

This is what the so called left wing democrats are there for, unable to stop the genocide in Gaza, unable to stop the US drone strikes on civilians in the Middle East, unable to stop the CIA bringing down governments in the global South, but standing up for a drug addict who hires prostitutes and uses his dad's influence to launder money in Ukraine.

Drug addict and corrupt official Hunter Biden told Congress that he took a position in 2014 with Burisma, a company owned by a Yanukovych-era Ukrainian minister, to "fight Russian aggression."

- Hunter Biden testified before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees in Congress. The questioning took place behind closed doors.

- House member Matt Gaetz said afterward that one of the most "interesting" things about the testimony was that Hunter Biden said "that he joined Burisma's board of directors to oppose Russian aggression."

- When asked if Hunter Biden said what value he brought to Burisma, Goetz responded, "We asked those questions, and the illusory value is obvious. There is hardly any suggestion that Hunter Biden was doing international business. This was a bribe disguised as an international business deal. Nothing more, nothing less."

- In his opening statement, Hunter Biden said the investigation into his father was based on "Trump-motivated conspiracy theories."









