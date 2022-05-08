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AJ DePriest Uncovers The Enormous COVID Bribes To All Educational And Medical Institutions From The US Government
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151 views • May 08, 2022
AJ DePriest Uncovers The Enormous Covid Bribes To All Education And Hospitals From The US Government
“Government does not solve problems. It subsidizes them.” ~Ronald Reagan
"Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men; therefore, the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government; and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity and happiness require it." ~ John Adams
“Government does not solve problems. It subsidizes them.” ~Ronald Reagan
"Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men; therefore, the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government; and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity and happiness require it." ~ John Adams
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