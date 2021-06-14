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Media Censorship of Medical Evidence and its Dangerous Ripple Effects in a Pandemic May 27, 2021
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61 views • June 14, 2021
FLCCC Weekly Update May 26, 2021.
In this episode, Dr. Eric Osgood joins host Betsy Ashton and guests New York Times best-selling author Michael Capuzzo and award-winning investigative journalist Mary Beth Pfeiffer to discuss the chilling ripple effects of media censorship of doctors trying to save lives using early treatment in a pandemic.
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Your donations will help support the FLCCC Alliance with the rising costs of public relations, research, medical education, translation, and advocacy.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/netwo...
GoFundMe: https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/p...
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
In this episode, Dr. Eric Osgood joins host Betsy Ashton and guests New York Times best-selling author Michael Capuzzo and award-winning investigative journalist Mary Beth Pfeiffer to discuss the chilling ripple effects of media censorship of doctors trying to save lives using early treatment in a pandemic.
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Your donations will help support the FLCCC Alliance with the rising costs of public relations, research, medical education, translation, and advocacy.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/netwo...
GoFundMe: https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/p...
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
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