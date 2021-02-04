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Ep. #6 - "Somebody Save Me" Take His Hand | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
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12 views • February 04, 2021
Original Air Date: July 13, 2020
In this episode, we sit down with Christopher Long, author of the Christian Fiction novel, Superstar.Our discussion is based on Cinderella's song "Somebody Save Me."
https://songandverseministries.com/20...
More about Christopher Long:
Christopher Long is a celebrated author, show biz analyst, award-winning musician, entertainment personality and international missionary. Referred to once as "the rock and roll Erma Bombeck," Long is known for his conversational, common sense writing style and possessing a passion for sharing his unique pop culture perspectives. https://bit.ly/2C5HP9f
Amazon Bio & Books:
https://amzn.to/3gSJRYV
Facebook (SUPERSTAR - THE BOOK) https://www.facebook.com/SuperstarThe...
Donations can be made at https://songandverseministries.com/do...
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
"Somebody Save Me" song lyrics:
When I was a young boy
They said you're only gettin' older
But how was I to know then
That they'd be cryin' on my shoulder
Put your money in a big house
Get yourself a pretty wife
She'll collect your life insurance
When she connects you with a knife
Somebody get the doctor
I'm feelin' pretty poor
Somebody get the stretcher
Before I hit the floor
Somebody save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me
Save me
Everybody's got opinions
But nobody's got the answers
And that s*!# you ate for breakfast
Well it'll only give you cancer
We're runnin' in a circle
Runnin' to the morning light
And if ya ain't quite workable
It's been one hell of a night
Somebody get the doctor
I think i'm gonna crash
Never paid the bill
Because i ain't got the cash
Somebody save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me
Save me
Look out
Save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me, oh
Save me
Somebody save me
I'm goin' down for the last time, look out
Save me
Sa-a-a-a-a-a-ave me
Save me
Songwriters:
Thomas Carl Keifer
Somebody Save Me lyrics
© Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Warner Chappell Music Inc
In this episode, we sit down with Christopher Long, author of the Christian Fiction novel, Superstar.Our discussion is based on Cinderella's song "Somebody Save Me."
https://songandverseministries.com/20...
More about Christopher Long:
Christopher Long is a celebrated author, show biz analyst, award-winning musician, entertainment personality and international missionary. Referred to once as "the rock and roll Erma Bombeck," Long is known for his conversational, common sense writing style and possessing a passion for sharing his unique pop culture perspectives. https://bit.ly/2C5HP9f
Amazon Bio & Books:
https://amzn.to/3gSJRYV
Facebook (SUPERSTAR - THE BOOK) https://www.facebook.com/SuperstarThe...
Donations can be made at https://songandverseministries.com/do...
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
"Somebody Save Me" song lyrics:
When I was a young boy
They said you're only gettin' older
But how was I to know then
That they'd be cryin' on my shoulder
Put your money in a big house
Get yourself a pretty wife
She'll collect your life insurance
When she connects you with a knife
Somebody get the doctor
I'm feelin' pretty poor
Somebody get the stretcher
Before I hit the floor
Somebody save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me
Save me
Everybody's got opinions
But nobody's got the answers
And that s*!# you ate for breakfast
Well it'll only give you cancer
We're runnin' in a circle
Runnin' to the morning light
And if ya ain't quite workable
It's been one hell of a night
Somebody get the doctor
I think i'm gonna crash
Never paid the bill
Because i ain't got the cash
Somebody save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me
Save me
Look out
Save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me, oh
Save me
Somebody save me
I'm goin' down for the last time, look out
Save me
Sa-a-a-a-a-a-ave me
Save me
Songwriters:
Thomas Carl Keifer
Somebody Save Me lyrics
© Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Warner Chappell Music Inc
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