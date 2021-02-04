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Ep. #6 - "Somebody Save Me" Take His Hand | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
Song & Verse Ministries
Song & Verse Ministries
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12 views • February 04, 2021
Original Air Date: July 13, 2020

In this episode, we sit down with Christopher Long, author of the Christian Fiction novel, Superstar.Our discussion is based on Cinderella's song "Somebody Save Me."

https://songandverseministries.com/20...

More about Christopher Long:
Christopher Long is a celebrated author, show biz analyst, award-winning musician, entertainment personality and international missionary. Referred to once as "the rock and roll Erma Bombeck," Long is known for his conversational, common sense writing style and possessing a passion for sharing his unique pop culture perspectives. https://bit.ly/2C5HP9f

Amazon Bio & Books:
https://amzn.to/3gSJRYV

Facebook (SUPERSTAR - THE BOOK) https://www.facebook.com/SuperstarThe...

Donations can be made at https://songandverseministries.com/do...

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/

"Somebody Save Me" song lyrics:

When I was a young boy
They said you're only gettin' older
But how was I to know then
That they'd be cryin' on my shoulder

Put your money in a big house
Get yourself a pretty wife
She'll collect your life insurance
When she connects you with a knife

Somebody get the doctor
I'm feelin' pretty poor
Somebody get the stretcher
Before I hit the floor

Somebody save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me
Save me

Everybody's got opinions
But nobody's got the answers
And that s*!# you ate for breakfast
Well it'll only give you cancer

We're runnin' in a circle
Runnin' to the morning light
And if ya ain't quite workable
It's been one hell of a night

Somebody get the doctor
I think i'm gonna crash
Never paid the bill
Because i ain't got the cash

Somebody save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me
Save me
Look out

Save me
I lost my job, they kicked me out of my tree
Somebody save me, oh
Save me

Somebody save me
I'm goin' down for the last time, look out
Save me
Sa-a-a-a-a-a-ave me
Save me

Songwriters:
Thomas Carl Keifer

Somebody Save Me lyrics
© Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Warner Chappell Music Inc
Keywords
biblegodjesus christjesusbible studychristianchristianityprayerfaithworshipsuperstarchristian musicgospel musicworship musicclassic rockpraise and worshippraise and worship songscinderellachristopher longdl serioshair bandschristian devotional songs
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