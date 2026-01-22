BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🚨🚨 THEY'RE QUIETLY ADMITTING IT NOW: A "ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME" STORM IS ABOUT TO HIT HALF THE U.S. - AND IT COULD TURN CATASTROPHIC
Puretrauma357
1970 followers
633 views • 1 day ago

"This is gonna be one of those storms you probably remember for much of your life."


Matt Randolph, a renowned energy expert and Forbes energy contributor, breaks down a forecast that was dismissed all week… until every major model converged.


He says this isn’t “just a snowstorm.”

It’s an infrastructure event: below-zero temperatures, heavy snow, and an ice zone calling for up to THREE INCHES OF ICE.


“There’s gonna be loss of life.”

“The grid’s gonna fail. Refineries are gonna shut down.

Water systems are gonna shut down.”


Then the part most people aren’t hearing:


“If you’re in the affected area, you should plan to be without power for at least a week, maybe a month.”


At that level, roads turn to glass and emergency services won’t be able to reach you. No ambulances. No fire trucks. No emergency services will be able to help.


Randolph compares it to Texas 2021 and says this could be colder, wider, and harder to recover from.


Where are you located, and are you actually prepared to be without power for 7–30 days?


Wild Weather, the Wobble Effect

https://poleshift.ning.com/profiles/blogs/wild-weather

