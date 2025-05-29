RFK Jr. Announces CONvid-1984 Shots Removed from CDC Childhood Schedule - Websites Not Updated And More

There is muchado in the “Make America Healthy Again” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. camp. RFK Jr. along with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Dr. Marty Makary, head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on X, formerly Twitter, CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shots would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. What about sick children and sick pregnant women? These “Healthketeers” indicated the recommendation would be removed from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended childhood vaccine schedule. Was it removed? Was there an official news/press release at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website?

The FDA approved the Novavax “injection” for CONvid-1984 a week ago. It is being touted as the “pro-life vaccine”. Is it?

RFK Jr. announced that NIH scientists will no longer be publishing in “prestigious” medical journals such as The Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine or JAMA. Instead, the government will create and back journals in health in each “institution” and they will become the “preeminent journals” based in “real science”. Moderna’s $700 million funding for their creation of a modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shot for H5N1 bird flu has supposedly been cancelled by the HHS.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is hawking about a “new strain” of CONvid-1984 coming out of China, calling it a “variant under monitoring”. Can you say “nothing burger”?

These questions answered and more in this episode of Hamner It Out.

Stay vigilant. Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-removes-covid-vaccines-kids-healthy-pregnant-women-vaccination-schedule/

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/covid-shots-now-only-recommended-for-sick-children-and-pregnant-women-while-still-available-for-everyone/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/fda-finally-approves-pro-life-novavax-covid-19-vaccines-covid-vaccines-for-conservatives/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/rfk-jr-takes-sledgehammer-big-pharma-two-devastating/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/who-deems-new-covid-strain-a-variant-under-monitoring-amid-resurgence-in-china-5863285?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=top-news-12--top-news-0-top-stories-0-title-1

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-cancels-more-700-million-funding-moderna-bird-flu-vaccine-2025-05-28/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email