🎵Raven’s Shadow Nevermore

genre progressive pop art rock

style 1970s alan parsons project Progressive Rock, Psychedelic Rock, Classic Rock, Art Rock dark side era cinema rock

instrumentation analog polyphonic synthesizers yamaha cs 80 or prophet 5 style clean electric guitar with light chorus a prominent melodic bassline and a tight dry drum sound

atmosphere ethereal mysterious and highly produced include a slow building instrumental introduction that transitions into a steady mid tempo 4 4 groove

vocals male vocal smooth and calm layered with rich four part harmonies in the chorus





[Interlude]

Nevermore

Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"



[Instrumental Break]



[Verse 1]

The clock struck midnight

And through my sleeping

I heard a tapping at my door

I looked but nothing lay in the darkness

And so I turned inside once more

To my amazement

There stood a raven

Whose shadow hung above my door

Then through the silence

It spoke the one word

That I shall hear for evermore



[Verse 2]

And still the raven remains in my room

No matter how much I implore

No words can soothe him

No prayer remove him

And I must hear for evermore



[Outro]

Quoth the raven, "Nevermore"

Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"

Quoth the raven, "Nevermore"

Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"

Nevermore, nevermore, nevermore, never

Nevermore, nevermore, never

Nevermore, nevermore, never

Nevermore, nevermore, nevermore, never

Nevermore, nevermore, never

Nevermore, nevermore, never

