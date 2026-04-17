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🎵Raven’s Shadow Nevermore
wolfburg
wolfburg
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17 views • 2 days ago

genre  progressive pop   art rock
style  1970s alan parsons project  Progressive Rock, Psychedelic Rock, Classic Rock, Art Rock  dark side era   cinema rock
instrumentation  analog polyphonic synthesizers  yamaha cs 80 or prophet 5 style   clean electric guitar with light chorus  a prominent melodic bassline  and a tight  dry drum sound
atmosphere  ethereal  mysterious  and highly produced  include a slow building instrumental introduction that transitions into a steady  mid tempo 4 4 groove
vocals  male vocal  smooth and calm  layered with rich four part harmonies in the chorus



[Interlude]
Nevermore
Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 1]
The clock struck midnight
And through my sleeping
I heard a tapping at my door
I looked but nothing lay in the darkness
And so I turned inside once more
To my amazement
There stood a raven
Whose shadow hung above my door
Then through the silence
It spoke the one word
That I shall hear for evermore

[Verse 2]
And still the raven remains in my room
No matter how much I implore
No words can soothe him
No prayer remove him
And I must hear for evermore

[Outro]
Quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Nevermore, nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never

Keywords
classic rockpsychedelic rockart rockgenre progressive pop art rock style 1970s alan parsons project progressive rockdark side eracinema rockinstrumentation analog polyphonic synthesizersyamaha cs 80 or prophet 5 style clean electric guitar with light chorusa prominent melodic bassline and a tight dry drum sound atmosphere ethereal mysteriousand highly producedinclude a slow building instrumental introduction that transitions into a steadymid tempo 4 4 groovevocals male vocal smooth and calmlayered with rich four part harmonies in the chorus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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