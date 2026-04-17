🎵Raven’s Shadow Nevermore

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genre progressive pop art rock
style 1970s alan parsons project Progressive Rock, Psychedelic Rock, Classic Rock, Art Rock dark side era cinema rock
instrumentation analog polyphonic synthesizers yamaha cs 80 or prophet 5 style clean electric guitar with light chorus a prominent melodic bassline and a tight dry drum sound
atmosphere ethereal mysterious and highly produced include a slow building instrumental introduction that transitions into a steady mid tempo 4 4 groove
vocals male vocal smooth and calm layered with rich four part harmonies in the chorus
[Interlude]
Nevermore
Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
[Instrumental Break]
[Verse 1]
The clock struck midnight
And through my sleeping
I heard a tapping at my door
I looked but nothing lay in the darkness
And so I turned inside once more
To my amazement
There stood a raven
Whose shadow hung above my door
Then through the silence
It spoke the one word
That I shall hear for evermore
[Verse 2]
And still the raven remains in my room
No matter how much I implore
No words can soothe him
No prayer remove him
And I must hear for evermore
[Outro]
Quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Thus quoth the raven, "Nevermore"
Nevermore, nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never
Nevermore, nevermore, never