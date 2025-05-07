BRUTAL! Apocalyptic fires rage at Yemeni Bajil Cement Plant by Israeli strikes

Early footage shows the horrific scene at Bajil Cement Plant, after a large-scale bombing by Israeli warplanes with indiscriminate attacked last night, on May 5. A huge fire is burning and clouds of smoke are rising into the sky, which is likely the Mazut heavy oil tanker hit at the factory, located about 50 km from Al-Hudeidah port and 135 meters above sea level in Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen. It is unclear yet what weapons were used, which critics say Israel including America, has turned to destroying Yemeni economic centers after its failure to attack military targets of the AnsarAllah Group. In this case, Israel used at least 20 F-15 fighter jets, assisted by refueling and reconnaissance aircraft, to carry out a violent bombing of the factory, following a Yemeni warning attack on Ben Gurion Airport the day before. Critics add that this attack did not directly harm AnsarAllah or Houthis, and state that the inability of the Netanyahu government, following Trump's lead in targeting the group's leadership, reflects a failure or lack of actionable intelligence. As a result of the attack on civilian infrastructure, according to initial reports about 2 people were killed and 42 civilians were injured, marking the 6th Israeli airstrike on Yemen, and the casualties are likely to continue to increase, local media reported.

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of AnsarAllah political bureau, responded to the destruction of infrastructure at Bajil Cement Plant including the Hodeidah port, saying "Our missiles are safely hidden. The attack on Ben Gurion Airport is just a warning. We are serious about our escalation and will not stop until we completely block Israeli airspace," Al-Bukhaiti warned. Now, the factory with an estimated annual production capacity of 750,000 tons of clinker, the raw material for cement, has been severely damaged. This is not an ammunition depot, and this cannot even be denied at this point. Meanwhile the Spokesman for the Government of Change, said that Israeli targeting of the cement factory and the port in Hodeidah, expands the target base of the Yemeni Armed Forces against the entity!

