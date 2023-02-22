U.S. Food Additives Banned In Europe: Expert Says What Americans Eat Is "Almost Certainly" Making Them Sick
From baguettes to focaccia, Europe is famous for its bread. But there's one ingredient conspicuously missing: Potassium bromate. It's a suspected carcinogen that's banned for human consumption in Europe, China and India, but not in the United States.
• It's not just potassium bromate. A range of other chemicals and substances banned in Europe over health concerns are also permitted in the U.S., including Titanium dioxide (also known as E171); Brominated vegetable oil (BVO) (E443); Potassium bromate (E924); Azodicarbonamide (E927a) and Propylparaben (E217).
🔗 ARTICLE
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-food-additives-banned-europe-making-americans-sick-expert-says/
