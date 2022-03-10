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Ukraine’s Secrets Are Coming Out
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32 views • March 10, 2022
Ukraine’s Secrets Are Coming Out
"I live in hope that one day all these crooks in the west face the music , the truth tellers like Assange are set free , a more peaceful and fair world appears . There is only one answer in my opinion and that’s all these Corrupt individuals must face public court , everything exposed and then face the death penalty as an example to everyone , not pussy footing about , they have killed and made millions suffer - they soon will suffer .” - orange1666
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UASsIDMcRj8
"I live in hope that one day all these crooks in the west face the music , the truth tellers like Assange are set free , a more peaceful and fair world appears . There is only one answer in my opinion and that’s all these Corrupt individuals must face public court , everything exposed and then face the death penalty as an example to everyone , not pussy footing about , they have killed and made millions suffer - they soon will suffer .” - orange1666
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UASsIDMcRj8
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