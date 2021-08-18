END GAME APPROACHING

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172 views • August 18, 2021
More Vids from the bunker plus some new ones which are decodes from recent press conferences from Australia. Anyone wondering what the cover is? It is the gematria of the phone number for covid helpline for parents sending their kids for a mass ritual before sitting High School Certificate. The number 1800 922 886 matches on all cyphers. 44 DD * and eight is infinite. Those results are almost totally unique, I have never seen anything like that before.
These people are sick!
BOOM NY State governor resigns Cuomo charged for sex offences
BOOM Speaker of the US parliament steps down .HUGE!!!!!!
BOOM Next one soon
Quarantine Bris https://vnexplorer.net/brisbane-covid-19-quarantine-site-faces-significant-risk-to-proposed-construction-deadline-report-finds-er2021413610.html
Gematria calculator http://gematrinator.com/calculator/index.php
44 https://www.google.com/search?q=the+number+44&;oq=the+number+44&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i512l9.6373j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/te1m0jV4rFm1/
These people are sick!
BOOM NY State governor resigns Cuomo charged for sex offences
BOOM Speaker of the US parliament steps down .HUGE!!!!!!
BOOM Next one soon
Quarantine Bris https://vnexplorer.net/brisbane-covid-19-quarantine-site-faces-significant-risk-to-proposed-construction-deadline-report-finds-er2021413610.html
Gematria calculator http://gematrinator.com/calculator/index.php
44 https://www.google.com/search?q=the+number+44&;oq=the+number+44&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i512l9.6373j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/te1m0jV4rFm1/
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