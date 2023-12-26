Create New Account
Mass Vaccination & the genocide of the PHILIPPINE population
There is perhaps no other country that fell for the Vaccine Lies and propaganda than the people of Philippines.

There also no other country that was bullied and coerced into taking the experimental vaccines than the people of Philippines.

With a soaring excess death rate that is now being investigated by government officials, it is safe to say that the Filipino have been exterminated.

Credit: BC COVID(Telegram) for the amazing work of collecting many of the face book deaths.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

