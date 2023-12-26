Mass Vaccination & the genocide of the PHILIPPINE population

There is perhaps no other country that fell for the Vaccine Lies and propaganda than the people of Philippines.
There also no other country that was bullied and coerced into taking the experimental vaccines than the people of Philippines.
With a soaring excess death rate that is now being investigated by government officials, it is safe to say that the Filipino have been exterminated.
Credit: BC COVID(Telegram) for the amazing work of collecting many of the face book deaths.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.