300,000 NATO Troops on High Alert in Response to Russian Threat

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https://gnews.org/post/pghe06eb
06/28/2022 NBC NEWS: All NATO members agree that Russia is a significant threat. NATO is set to put a force of 300,000 troops on high alert in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine