"Beating, Breaking, & Overcoming Depression"

The enemy wants Christians to be distracted, discouraged, beat down, and weary right now. He wants us to feel hopeless so that we don't walk in our optimal calling and realize that we have the power and authority to change the situation in Jesus' name.

Today, Pastor Todd will address and break down what you need to do to beat the spirit of depression and oppression over our lives and family and walk in total victory in Jesus Christ!

