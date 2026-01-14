Douglas Macgregor: U.S. War on Iran Risks Triggering World War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Douglas Macgregor is a retired Colonel, combat veteran and former senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense. Col. Macgregor argues that another US/Israeli war on Iran risks triggering a world war by pulling in Russia and China.
-------------------------------------
Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen:
Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/
X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_Diesen
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen
Mirrored - Glenn Diesen
------------
