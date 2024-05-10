Banana Prince (1991, NES)

Banana Prince (known as Bananan Ouji no Daibouken (バナナン王子の大冒険) in Japan) is a platformer developed by KID (Kindle Imagine Develop) and published by Takara. It was only released in Japan and Germany, and the German release is in German language only.



The game takes place on the island kingdom of Banana. One day, the Paprika Dragon comes to the island and steals three treasures of the kingdom. Banana Prince, the prince of the kingdom, vows to bring back the treasures.



Banana Prince is a platformer where you need to through each stage within a time limit. The stages are grouped, the last stage of each group is a boss fight. You have an axe to knock out enemies, and you can buy other weapons in a shop. The currency is rings which can be collected in each stage. Apart from normal jumps, you can plant a stalk and climb it to reach higher places. You can also kneel down and dash. At the end of each stage, you can choose to either enter the weapon shop, visit the bonus island or go to the casino. You can bet rings to win more at the casino. The bonus island is similar to a Japanese console board game. You move around a board by throwing a dice. Depending on the field you arrive at, you either have to answer trivia question or you can win a bonus with a scratch ticket. There is a boss field on the island. If you land on it, you have quiz fight against boss, in which you can win a bonus item.

