💪🏼 Roman Circus 2026 💪🏼

The Roman Circus is still distracting us from what is really happening.

Just like the old days when the Emperor held the circus to control the masses, the same tactic is happening today.

This video helps you SEE it.

Once seen, it wont be unseen.





A new world awaits for us to create. We are the ones we are waiting for.





Exciting it is, to play a part in this great awakening.





Cabal Corner stones - https://rumble.com/v78wyx6--cabal-cornerstones-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

17 Steps - https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





THIS is next - https://rumble.com/v79bg7o--this-is-next-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Welcome to the new world - https://rumble.com/v7an36q--welcome-to-the-new-world-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





THESE ARE AMAZING TIMES.





Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.





» » » 🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





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https://rumble.com/v7aya8c--waking-up-the-lions-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





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^!^





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺







