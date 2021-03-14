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Discerning the Book of Revelation: The Seventh Trumpet, part 18: What and Who is the Beast?
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20 views • March 14, 2021
This study explains the purpose of the Beast and how Satan used it to change the Church in the Middle Ages. In this narrative, you will also learn how Satan works: He was both a foe and a friend!
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