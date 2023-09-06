In the blink of an eye one will be carried away!
Stay awake and Rapture ready, for in the twinkling of an eye they shall be caught up to meet the Lord in the air, and yes, hallelujah! Yes, so we will always be for eternity with the Lord God.
Published on August 28th, 2023
