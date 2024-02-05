In The Beginning Was the Word

I want to go back a bit because many whose eyes are not open look to disputes. Saying that the Bible is contradictory.
Because Jesus is all-knowing, after His resurrection, it was one of the first things He established for the disciples. Giving them clarity. "And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself" (Luke 24: 27, KJV).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.