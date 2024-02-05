Create New Account
In The Beginning Was the Word
Benevolent Woman
Published 21 hours ago

I want to go back a bit because many whose eyes are not open look to disputes. Saying that the Bible is contradictory.
Because Jesus is all-knowing, after His resurrection, it was one of the first things He established for the disciples. Giving them clarity. "And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself" (Luke 24: 27, KJV).

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability

