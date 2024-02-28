Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240225 - When the Truth is Too Unbelievable
JD Farag


Feb 25, 2024


Prophecy Update - 2024-02-25

When the Truth is Too Unbelievable


Pastor JD explains that the reason people will buy the lie in this last hour is because the truth is just too unbelievable.


Transcript & Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt5MmJzcjJoP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


climate changeasthmatruthprophecypatentsprophecy updateunbelievablepassportjd faragcovid deathsdigital immortalitygenomic datatransdermal drug deliverydna digital iddna tracking system

