ICJ hears Israel genocide case South Africa brings case to UN's highest legal body (mirrored)

Jan 11, 2024

South Africa is set to begin a legal battle against Israel on Thursday.

It accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, during its intense bombardment and ground operation in the strip.

The hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague are scheduled to last two days, with both parties laying out their arguments.





Al Jazeea’s Aksel Zaimovic takes a closer look at the evidence South Africa will be presenting.





