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HÉPARINE [BLOOD ANTI-COAGULANT] SUSPECTED GRAPHENE - NANO - STRUCTURES (LA QUINTA COLUMNA)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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159 views • May 20, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
> HÉPARINE [BLOOD anti-coagulant] Suspected GRAPHENE - NANO - STRUCTURES
(La Quinta Columna / 22.05.02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8sAQlpxXS9s0/ [SHARE]
------------------------->
>> More GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES Found In Multiple COV-ID + Calendar 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna 22.05.10) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/ [SHARE]
-------------------------->
>>> CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/ [SHARE]
================
(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
(post-production) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
What is heparin injection?
Heparin is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots.
Heparin is used to treat and prevent blood clots caused by certain medical conditions or medical procedures. It is also used before surgery to reduce the risk of blood clots.
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH,
TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECTS [SPECIAL REPORT]
(La Quinta Columna; tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS COMPILATION]
(LIFE of the BLOOD / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/

GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (+) Will KILL YOU & YOUR CHILDREN Eventually
(Prof. Luis Marcelo) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/

EVIDENCE of NON-BIOLOGIC (Placebo?) BATCHES (How Bad is My Batch!)
(Team Enigma) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/

Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
Vaccines with NANOTECHNOLOGY - GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/

(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/

'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) [v.2]
(World EconoMIX Forum) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/

SEVERANCE PACKAGE (PEAK-CAGE) #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/

GRAPHENE (like) CRYSTALS In DENTISTRY LOCAL ANESTHETIC
(Argentina) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/

ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and the COV-ID 'VIRUS' / 'VAX' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/

ID of MICROTECH in COV-ID VACCINE VIALS
Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/

ARGENTINA COVID 'VAX' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/

GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/

ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
Carlos Insaurralde (Argentine Prosecutor) GRAPHENE VACCINES
'They're Killing Us' (It's Official !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Szjfwn1EWCsO/

Medical Schools... 'will have to 'rethink everything' from now on...'
(Dr. Martín Monteverde) https://www.bitchute.com/video/fEgSwqg8ylIB/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
================
GRAPHENE https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:

MICRO-STRUCTURES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

DNA NANOTECH CRYSTALS
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/

TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/

INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/

NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/

GO in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/

"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/

"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/

PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/

Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/

"CORONA" (2015) COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/

(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
==============

Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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