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The David Knight Show (1-7-20) Full Show
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23 views • January 07, 2020
Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:07:34 Babylon Bee attacked by CNN & CIA — satire is the MOST devastating weapon
*00:21:59 Will assassinating monsters bring peace to the Middle East?
*00:31:14 Rand Paul on what happens next in Iraq/Iran
*00:41:08 The CIA put the Ayatollahs in power as blowback to 1953 coup
*00:49:47 What does the shooting down of a commercial airliner tell us about whether Iran under the Ayatollahs can be negotiated with
*00:55:11 Pence blames 9/11 on Iran; Gina Haspel created the WMD lies of Gulf War 2
*01:09:01 parallels from WW1 — assassinations, collapse of empires and murder on an industrial scale
*01:24:21 Who are the PMU? Are they terrorists, Iraqi military, anti-ISIS?
*01:36:43 Callers join with comments & questions about Iran/Iraq
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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*00:07:34 Babylon Bee attacked by CNN & CIA — satire is the MOST devastating weapon
*00:21:59 Will assassinating monsters bring peace to the Middle East?
*00:31:14 Rand Paul on what happens next in Iraq/Iran
*00:41:08 The CIA put the Ayatollahs in power as blowback to 1953 coup
*00:49:47 What does the shooting down of a commercial airliner tell us about whether Iran under the Ayatollahs can be negotiated with
*00:55:11 Pence blames 9/11 on Iran; Gina Haspel created the WMD lies of Gulf War 2
*01:09:01 parallels from WW1 — assassinations, collapse of empires and murder on an industrial scale
*01:24:21 Who are the PMU? Are they terrorists, Iraqi military, anti-ISIS?
*01:36:43 Callers join with comments & questions about Iran/Iraq
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
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