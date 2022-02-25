© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2020 Presidential Election in Maricopa County Should Be Set Aside
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • February 25, 2022
Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem joins Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American magazine, at the We Stand America event in Texas to discuss the current status of the election integrity investigations in Maricopa County and the border crisis in Arizona. He says that based on the extensive evidence already collected, the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County should be set aside. Regarding criminal prosecutions related to the 2020 elections in Arizona, he would be surprised if we don’t see one of the largest racketeering cases in the history of the United States.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.