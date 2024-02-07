Create New Account
'We Must Impeach This Man': Clay Higgins Breaks Down Sec. Mayorkas' Impeachable Offenses
'We Must Impeach This Man': Clay Higgins Breaks Down Sec. Mayorkas' Impeachable Offenses.  During debate on the House floor, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) urged support for the articles of impeachment brought against DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

