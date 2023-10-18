The Answer To White Genocide

The answer as to if there is a genocide directed at whites is a yes and no answer because it depends on what we mean by the question. It is superficially a simple question but if not asked right the answer is difficult to pin down. It is much more important, therefore, to look at the question itself than the answer. The answer, indeed, is in the question rightfully asked.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.