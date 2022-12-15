Adjustable welding auxiliary holder | PCB Soldering Gripper

Adjustable welding auxiliary holder is used to fix PCB boards such as ASIC miner control board and Avalon power module unit when miners are repairing, so that maintenance personnel are no longer distracted and worried about the board sliding and improve work efficiency.Advantage:
1. Rigid metal structure with stabilizing rubber pad.
2. The 2 adjustable grip retractable stands accommodate various board sizes up to 200mm in width and 4 different thicknesses.
3. 360-degree rotation and can be fixed in any position.
4. Compact and lightweight, easy to carry.
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1939
#Adjustable #welding #PCB #Soldering #Gripper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.