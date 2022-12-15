Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Adjustable welding auxiliary holder | PCB Soldering Gripper
37 views
channel image
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 21 hours ago |

Adjustable welding auxiliary holder is used to fix PCB boards such as ASIC miner control board and Avalon power module unit when miners are repairing, so that maintenance personnel are no longer distracted and worried about the board sliding and improve work efficiency.Advantage:

1. Rigid metal structure with stabilizing rubber pad.

2. The 2 adjustable grip retractable stands accommodate various board sizes up to 200mm in width and 4 different thicknesses.

3. 360-degree rotation and can be fixed in any position.

4. Compact and lightweight, easy to carry.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1939

#Adjustable #welding #PCB #Soldering #Gripper

Keywords
adjustableweldingpcb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket