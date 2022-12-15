Adjustable welding auxiliary holder | PCB Soldering Gripper

Adjustable welding auxiliary holder is used to fix PCB boards such as ASIC miner control board and Avalon power module unit when miners are repairing, so that maintenance personnel are no longer distracted and worried about the board sliding and improve work efficiency.Advantage:

1. Rigid metal structure with stabilizing rubber pad.

2. The 2 adjustable grip retractable stands accommodate various board sizes up to 200mm in width and 4 different thicknesses.

3. 360-degree rotation and can be fixed in any position.

4. Compact and lightweight, easy to carry.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1939

#Adjustable #welding #PCB #Soldering #Gripper